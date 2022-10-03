LINE brings update to iOS16 screen lock screen widget

Apple has brought a shortcut display method for screen lock screen gadgets to the iPhone 14 Pro series. After Google brought gadgets to Chrome, the social software LINE, which is used by many users in Taiwan, has also brought updates to users!

LINE brings an updated version of 12.16.0 to iOS users. In addition to turning the video into a full-screen display, the biggest feature is the Widget that adds the screen lock screen to iOS 16.

However, LINE’s Widget screen lock screen is actually a simple shortcut to open the LINE application. If you have a friend who needs to quickly enter the LINE software, you can refer to it.

How to add the lock screen tool: Long press the screen lock screen, select “Custom” after the lock screen you are using, then click the toolbar below the time, select the widget you want to add, and you’re done!