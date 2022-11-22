LINE GAMEsince2012year11moon19Since its launch today, it has officially entered the first10year. To thank all players for their support,LINE GAMEnow (22) to launch a series of celebration activities, players are invited to participate10Anniversary Super Thanksgiving!Drawn by a popular illustratorLINE GAME 10Anniversary stickers, just add “LINE GAME Taiwan” official account can be downloaded for free. “LINE GAME“Academy” members can receive game virtual treasures, meet the specified login conditions and getLINE POINTSIn addition, there is also a fashion star voting event to invite players to participate, with a total of more thanLINE POINTS 150Thousands of generous gifts!LINE GAMEExciting and exciting10Anniversary arena special program, don’t miss this challenge between super players and official representatives!

Want to know more LINE GAME cold knowledge? Go to the LINE GAME 10th Anniversary Super Thanksgiving event website:

LINE GAME 10Anniversary event webpage:https://lin.ee/ffNzWYi/gmtw/PR

activity one 10 Anniversary stickers for free

Thank you very much for giving you the most useful daily stickers!

LINE GAME and famous illustrator Zzifan_z launch a collaboration sticker! Join the “LINE GAME Taiwan” official account (@linegametw) and you can download limited-edition stickers for free. Under the strokes of Zzifan_z, the senior sisters of LINE GAME Academy create an atmosphere of fun for everyone to play together. Come and download the stickers and share them with your friends. Let’s celebrate LINE GAME’s 10th anniversary together!

[Activity period]2022/11/22 (2) 10:00 – 2022/12/22 (4) 23:59

Activity two Login to win prizes

LINE GAMECollege members receive luxurious virtual treasures!Complete the specified game login7The highest daily attendance100 point

LINE GAME Academy members can go to the LINE GAME Academy Welfare Club to exchange for popular virtual treasures of designated games. The quantity is limited and while supplies last.

【Designated Game Popular Virtual Treasure】

“LINE Bubble 2”: 15 minutes of unlimited guidance, limited to 50,000 copies.

“LINE Xiongda Serving Dishes”: 30 minutes for all you can eat, limited to 50,000 servings.

“LINE Bear Farm”: 10 diamonds, limited to 50,000 copies.

“LINE Rangers”: 5 Gacha coupons and 200 feathers, limited to 50,000 copies.

“LINE Coin Party”: 30 rubies, limited to 50,000 copies.

LINE GAME Academy members can redeem LINE POINTS 10 points at the LINE GAME Academy Welfare Club as long as they log in to any designated game for more than 3 days during the event period. A total of 5 games have been logged in for more than 3 days, and the maximum reward is LINE POINTS 50 points. LINE GAME Academy level Lv.20 or above, and log in any designated game for more than 7 days during the event period, you can get LINE POINTS lucky reward once, and you will have the opportunity to get 100 points and 50 points after redemption. The more games you log in, the more LINE POINTS chances you get, and the higher the chance of winning the prize! The number of rewards is limited, while stocks last, players can log in to the game now!

[Activity period]2022/11/22 (2) 10:00 – 2022/11/30 (3) 23:59

【Designated game】

“LINE Bubble 2”, “LINE Xiongda Serving”, “LINE Xiongda Farm”, “LINE Rangers” and “LINE Coin Party”

【LINE POINTS Lucky Bonus Chance Project】

LINE POINTS 100 points

LINE POINTS 50 points

relevant