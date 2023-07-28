LinearIT: a new optimized organization

Change, these days, is a must: companies must be able to adapt to sudden changes in the market, new technologies and customer needs. In this sense, an effective internal reorganization can help companies to be more flexible, quick and reactive, as well as ready to respond effectively to the unexpected. A path of this type has been successfully tackled by Linear IT, the company part of the HYA Holding group specialized in the design and implementation of Digital Integration solutions.

In fact, LinearIT has recently redesigned its internal organization dedicated to software production, through the establishment of a single business unit dedicated to the production and evolution of all software for vertical markets, also through the integration and consolidation of strategic partnerships with technology vendors.

A choice that arises from a specific need: maintaining the focus of its vertical solutions on the reference markets required each of the various HYA Holding companies to set up internal structures dedicated to software, made up of resources, processes and technologies, with an impact important in terms of management costs.

As he tells Salvo Rosa, Director of the LinearIT Software Products Business Unit, “Linear IT constitutes the center of expertise in which investments and strategies are made which the companies of the group then try to transfer to the market to which they belong. In this scenario, the new business unit dedicated to products was born in March 2023: the goal is precisely to concentrate the care of software solutions in a single organization, which are developed entirely by LinearIT or thanks to our partnerships. The work of aggregation has led to concentrating all the capacity for innovation in a single reality, thus avoiding that each company of the group carries out its activity independently”.

LinearIT, which can boast a turnover of approximately 18 million euros, has dedicated a hundred people to this project, all with extremely specific skills (functional analysts, full stack developers and so on). Thanks to this reorganization, LinearIT will already be able to export these benefits directly to its customers in 2023 by accelerating the release of new features, implementing new software reuse techniques aimed at guaranteeing its customers native cloud solutions and security by design in line with the highest national and international directives.

“We have industrialized the process in security by design and cloud native logics, which are the two meanings that now distinguish software development, and we do it through agile methodologies, which allow us to speed up the various functional steps and to release functionalities in continuously towards our customers, offering them the opportunity to actively participate in the development process. Obviously our structure has all the professional figures necessary to be able to carry out the project management, analysis and development phases on the various technologies (from mobile to backend and frontend) with the most common reference technological layers and always choosing the best framework in function of the use case that is put in place. The use of software as a service components allows us to speed up the testing phases and, above all, the ways in which we deliver services to our customers”.

In short, concentrating forces in a single structure has made it possible to maximize results in terms of time, with cascading benefits for the entire group. Among the first new generation products that will see the light are the Geo4Wip platforms, dedicated to the control of all phases of complex projects, and FleetX platforms that use IoT components made in LinearIT to offer fleet digitization solutions, addressing with a single modular and scalable solution (from pleasure boats to large ships) all on-board needs, from consumption control, to energy optimization of boats, up to the management of connections both on the satellite and on-board networks and cybersecurity.

“We have a lot of motivation and desire for challenge in this project: we are bringing back many skills that were previously scattered in a single development center, which also has a very innovative soul. In fact, LinearIT participates in many national and European research projects, trying to give answers and contextualize use cases based on customer needs. I won’t hide the fact that this is a difficult challenge, but we believe we can already see the first results with the end of 2023 in terms of growth and cost optimisation. In this sense we look carefully at partnerships with big vendors but also with local realities, so as to join forces. Technology is a tool to further increase the digital transformation of our customers”.

A successful case is represented by YachtOnCloud, a solution that ensures total remote control of boats: in a few steps, users have the possibility to know exactly where their boat is positioned and its state of health. The project was followed by Sirm Italia, the historic company of HYA Holding dedicated to the maritime world, based on software solutions designed by LinearIT, which played the role of Technical partner.

“This is a successful case because the group’s ability to involve the various companies in our constellation is highlighted,” Rosa points out. Actions of this type, in addition to the maritime sector, will increasingly affect other reference vertical markets, including the Telco world and Industry 4.0, with particular attention to the cybersecurity and IOT component, as demonstrated by the partnership recently signed with Zabbix.

