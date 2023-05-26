LINER: ChatGPT Google Assistant & Highlighter – Combination of Chrome, LINER, and ChatGPT to enhance the function of web page notes

This is a tool that combines LINER and ChatGPT. In addition to displaying search results through ChatGPT, it also provides LINER’s unique Highlights function. Any article on the web page can be highlighted. After installing this extension, the LINER AI window will appear on the right side of the Chrome browser page. When using it for the first time, you must also link to the ChatGPT website to log in to your account, so that ChatGPT can be displayed synchronously on the web page. In normal use, as long as you search for a certain keyword in Google, the data found in the first few items will be integrated and organized into a short description, and the reference website link will also be listed at the same time. At this time, the user can Choose to save the content in LINER, or access it freely.

LINER ：ChatGPT Google Assistant & Highlighter

URL: https://tinyl.io/84cc

Stpe1. After the installation is complete, the user will be advised to pin the icon behind the address bar, and the page for free registration of LINER will appear.

Stpe2. When opening Chrome for the first time to search, on the page that appears, open the “Search Assistant”, and then click “Connect to ChatGPT” on the right.

Stpe3. Then you will be connected back to the ChatGPT webpage, and you can choose to log in to the ChatGPT account or register a new account.

Stpe4. Until this screen appears, it means that you have successfully logged in to ChatGPT.

Stpe5. Go back to the search page in step 2, search according to the usual habits, and the LINER AI on the right will start to work.

Stpe6. Since the default interface is English, press the language icon on the upper right to switch to Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

Stpe7. However, only Simplified Chinese is provided, and there is no setting for Traditional Chinese. If you find the content useful, click “Save to LINER” to save it to the LINER page.

Stpe8. If you have not applied for LINER, it will be imported to this page, but you can close it if you don’t want to apply for LINER account.

Stpe9. If you don’t have a LINER account and still want to leave the search results, you can click the copy icon on the upper right, and “Copied” will appear to indicate that it has been copied, and then paste it to the frequently used notes.

Stpe10. In addition, at the bottom of the window of LINER AI, the source of the referenced data and the suggested extended search will be marked.

