LinceWorks, the developer behind the Aragami series, has announced that it will shut down and cease development of new projects this April.

As noted in a new statement, the game developer says economically challenging years led to the decision, and that while it has made progress on new company direction and IP production, it is running out of time. .

“The past few years have been particularly difficult as we pivoted to developing new IP and a new route for the company. As a studio we were very ambitious about what we wanted to achieve, but unfortunately despite the good progress we’ve made, The economic environment is not optimistic and our time is running out.

LinceWorks continued: “It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we’ve put in for the past year won’t end up being done.

However, the developer has confirmed that Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain available on all platforms, and the online co-op portion of the game will continue to be available.