Home Technology Lins Factory is Closing – Aragami 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

Lins Factory is Closing – Aragami 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Lins Factory is Closing – Aragami 2 – Gamereactor

LinceWorks, the developer behind the Aragami series, has announced that it will shut down and cease development of new projects this April.

As noted in a new statement, the game developer says economically challenging years led to the decision, and that while it has made progress on new company direction and IP production, it is running out of time. .

“The past few years have been particularly difficult as we pivoted to developing new IP and a new route for the company. As a studio we were very ambitious about what we wanted to achieve, but unfortunately despite the good progress we’ve made, The economic environment is not optimistic and our time is running out.

LinceWorks continued: “It breaks our hearts to know that all the work we’ve put in for the past year won’t end up being done.

However, the developer has confirmed that Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain available on all platforms, and the online co-op portion of the game will continue to be available.

See also  With the Tensor G2 chipset, Google's own folding screen Pixel Fold appeared on the "GeekBench" website!

You may also like

sustainable supply chains

What is Project Clover, TikTok’s answer to the...

Dark and Darker will have monetization

Why are spy balloons still needed despite satellites?

What is Project Clover, TikTok’s answer to the...

Against AI-Hype: Emily M. Bender im Portrait

We’re flying to the moon in Kerbal Space...

Hybrid work, from new technologies a concrete help...

Apple HomePod returns – the sound quality should...

Samsung TVs on sale: Get the best price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy