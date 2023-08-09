Linus Torvalds critiques work!

Ever since the dad of Linux has “pulled the ears” to AMD for the problems of its implementation of fTPM on Linux operating systems, it seems that AMD has been hard at work to fix performance bugs related to the latter. In the past few hours, in fact, the Red Team has finally released a patch that resolves the problem.

A few days ago, Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, harshly criticized AMD for its implementation of fTPM, calling it “stupid” e “a plague” for Linux operating systems and asking AMD to disable it. After Torvalds’ statement, several other industry players joined the grievances, placing unprecedented pressure on the Sunnyvale giant to immediately release a fix.

Said and done: as Phoronix reports, AMD has fixed its fTPM issuesdisabling a number of RNG processes (Random Number Generation) which ended up having a severe impact on the performance of the CPUs of Team Rosso su build with Linux operating system. However, it seems that this is a temporary solution, pending an update that definitively resolves the problem and that allows the AMD fTPM to return to full capacity.

With a post on Git.Kernel, AMD developer Mario Limonciello explained that “RNG processes are not needed by the fTPM when the CPU already supports RDRAND instructions. The TPM RNG has been disabled in the past on AMD’s fTPM, but reports have continued to report issues on some systems, which would cause a stutter a livello root generated right by the RNG”.

The fix patch was released on Linux 6.5 yesterday, Tuesday August 8, and is compatible via back-porting on other Linux distributions. After installing the patch, reports of stutter and crashes of Linux PCs with AMD CPUs seem to have reset.