Linux kernel at risk: IT security gap with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 28th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Linux Kernel that became known on September 7th, 2022. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Open Source Linux Kernel, Ubuntu Linux and NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230427-0011 (Status: 04/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several Linux kernel vulnerabilities – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A remote, authenticated, or local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to disclose information, corrupt system memory, cause a denial of service condition, and escalate privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-0812 and CVE-2022-1043 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager for VMware vSphere (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230427-0011 vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230427-0011/

Metasploit Module CVE-2022-1043 from 2023-02-01 (02.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.exploitalert.com/view-details.html?id=39290

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5695-1 vom 2022-10-21 (24.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5695-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5687-1 vom 2022-10-18 (19.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5687-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5684-1 vom 2022-10-17 (18.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5684-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5679-1 vom 2022-10-13 (14.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5679-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5678-1 vom 2022-10-13 (14.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5678-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5669-2 vom 2022-10-11 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5669-2

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5669-1 vom 2022-10-11 (11.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5669-1

Ubuntu Advisory vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/CVE-2022-0812

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-1043

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-0812

National Vulnerability Database – CVE-2022-0812 vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1043

National Vulnerability Database – CVE-2022-0812 vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0812

Version history of this security alert

This is the 8th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

09/07/2022 – Initial version

10/11/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

10/14/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

10/18/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

10/19/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

10/24/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

02/02/2023 – Added exploit for CVE-2022-1043

04/28/2023 – Added new updates from NetApp

