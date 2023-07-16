Linux kernel at risk: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 14, 2023 to a security gap with several vulnerabilities for Linux Kernel that became known on June 29, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2820-1 (Status: 07/13/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several Linux kernel vulnerabilities – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to elevate its privileges and induce a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3439, CVE-2023-3359, CVE-2023-3358, CVE-2023-3357, CVE-2023-3390, CVE-2023-3389, CVE-2023-3090 und CVE-2023-1295 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2820-1 vom 2023-07-13 (14.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2810-1 vom 2023-07-12 (13.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2809-1 vom 2023-07-11 (12.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2808-1 vom 2023-07-11 (12.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2804-1 vom 2023-07-10 (11.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2803-1 vom 2023-07-10 (11.07.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2805-1 vom 2023-07-11 (11.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5448 vom 2023-07-06 (06.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 6th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/29/2023 – Initial version

07/06/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

07/11/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/12/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/13/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/14/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

