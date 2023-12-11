Linux kernel at risk: vulnerability enables denial of service

A security warning issued for the Linux kernel has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gap including the latest updates and information about affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) reported a security advisory for the Linux kernel on December 7th, 2023. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system as well as the Fedora Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel products. This warning was last updated on December 11, 2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-AC1FDF3405 (As of December 9, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability enables denial of service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to carry out a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) serial number. CVE-2023-6560 traded.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.7-rc5 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-AC1FDF3405 vom 2023-12-09 (11.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-41417507BB vom 2023-12-09 (11.12.2023)

For more information, see:

RedHat Customer Portal vom 2023-12-06 (07.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla dated 2023-12-06 (07.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Linux kernel. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

December 7th, 2023 – Initial version

12/11/2023 – New updates from Fedora added

