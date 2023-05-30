Linux kernel compromised: vulnerability allows denial of service

There is an IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux kernels that became known on October 27, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Open Source Linux Kernel, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Oracle Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6109-1 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-3707.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6109-1 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6109-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6096-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6096-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6094-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6094-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6091-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6091-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6085-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6085-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6090-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6090-1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2736 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2736

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6080-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6080-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6079-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6079-1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2951 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2951

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2458 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2458

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2148 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2148

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3403 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00006.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00005.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12226 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://oss.oracle.com/pipermail/el-errata/2023-April/013927.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5915-1 vom 2023-03-03 (03.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5915-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4617-1 vom 2022-12-23 (27.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013342.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4616-1 vom 2022-12-23 (27.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013339.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4613-1 vom 2022-12-23 (27.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013340.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4614-1 vom 2022-12-23 (27.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013337.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4585-1 vom 2022-12-20 (21.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013296.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4589-1 vom 2022-12-20 (21.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013294.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4503-1 vom 2022-12-16 (19.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013251.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4504-1 vom 2022-12-16 (19.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013252.html

Red Hat Security Advisory CVE-2022-3707 vom 2022-10-26 (27.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-3707

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2137979 from 2022-10-26 (27.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2137979

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

10/27/2022 – Initial version

12/19/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/21/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/03/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/19/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Ubuntu

05/19/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/23/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/26/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

