Linux kernel compromised: vulnerability allows denial of service

There is an IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux kernels that became known on December 15th, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6151-1 (Status: 09.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-4382 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6151-1 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6151-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6043-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6024-1 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6040-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6032-1 vom 2023-04-19 (20.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6032-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6031-1 vom 2023-04-19 (20.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6031-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6020-1 vom 2023-04-14 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6020-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6004-1 vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6004-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5987-1 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.cybersecurity-help.cz/vdb/SB2023032946

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5985-1 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5985-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5980-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5980-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5982-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5982-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5979-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5979-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5978-1 vom 2023-03-28 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5978-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5970-1 vom 2023-03-24 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5970-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0433-1 vom 2023-02-16 (16.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-February/013801.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0394-1 vom 2023-02-13 (14.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-February/013743.html

Mailing list OSS Security vom 2022-12-14 (15.12.2022)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2022/q4/187

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

12/15/2022 – Initial version

02/14/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

02/16/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/24/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/28/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/29/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/30/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/12/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/14/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/20/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/25/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/27/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/09/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de