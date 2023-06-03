Home » Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure
Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 2nd, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on March 21st, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6134-1 (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 2 (low)
CVSS Base Score: 3,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 2,9
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1513 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)
Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.2 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6134-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6134-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6132-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6132-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6133-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6133-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6118-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6118-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6109-1 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6109-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6096-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6096-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6095-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6095-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6094-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6094-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6085-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6085-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6090-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6090-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6092-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6092-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6091-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6091-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2232-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014918.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6084-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6084-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6081-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6081-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6079-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6079-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6080-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6080-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3403 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00006.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12323 vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12323.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00005.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1992-1 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014572.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12226 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://oss.oracle.com/pipermail/el-errata/2023-April/013927.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1892-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014489.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1894-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014488.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1897-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014485.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1848-1 vom 2023-04-14 (17.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014466.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1811-1 vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014442.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1801-1 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014437.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1802-1 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014436.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1800-1 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014435.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1803-1 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014434.html

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2179892 from 2023-03-20 (21.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2179892

Version history of this security alert

This is the 14th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/21/2023 – Initial version
04/11/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
04/12/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
04/17/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
04/19/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux and SUSE
04/25/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
05/03/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux and Debian
05/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian
05/17/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
05/19/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and SUSE
05/23/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
05/26/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
05/31/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
06/02/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

