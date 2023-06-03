Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on May 26th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Ubuntu Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 06/02/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6132-1 (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-0459 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6132-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6132-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6134-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6134-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6133-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6133-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6118-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6118-1

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-0459

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/26/2023 – Initial version

05/31/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/02/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

