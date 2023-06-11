Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on March 31st, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, Open Source Linux Kernel, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Oracle Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12375 (Status: 07.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1670.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12375 vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12375.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6122-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6123-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6124-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6124-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2232-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014918.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2231-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014914.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2162-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014832.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2156-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014830.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2163-1 vom 2023-05-11 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014848.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2147-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014817.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2148-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014816.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2146-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014812.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2151-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014811.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2141-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014821.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2140-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014813.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3403 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00006.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00005.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5791-2 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6045-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6044-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6043-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6033-1 vom 2023-04-19 (20.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6033-1

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-h569-rw5j-mxrv

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1670

Version history of this security alert

This is the 10th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/31/2023 – Initial version

04/20/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/27/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/11/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/31/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/09/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

