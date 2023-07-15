Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

There is an IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 14, 2023 to a security gap for Linux Kernel that became known on May 18, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, Open Source Linux Kernel and IBM Spectrum Protect are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-023 (Status: 07/13/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2022-29581.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Open Source Linux Kernel IBM Spectrum Protect 10.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 30th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/18/2022 – Initial version

05/19/2022 – Reference(s) added: 2088021

05/25/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/01/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/02/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/08/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/10/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/14/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

07/04/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

08/05/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

08/10/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/11/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/15/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/24/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/26/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/29/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/15/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/16/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/26/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/28/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/29/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/30/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

10/04/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

11/09/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

11/16/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/08/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/17/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

07/14/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

