Linux kernel compromised: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 28, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on April 13, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Open Source Linux Kernel and Ubuntu Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6047-1 (Status: 04/28/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1829 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6047-1 vom 2023-04-28 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6047-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5791-2 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6045-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6043-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6044-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6033-1 vom 2023-04-19 (20.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6033-1

National Vulnerability Database – 2023-1829 Detail vom 2023-04-12 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1829

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. This text will be updated as further updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/13/2023 – Initial version

04/20/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/27/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/28/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

