Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new bug

by admin
Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new bug

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Linux kernels on June 13th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2214348 (Stand: 12.06.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux

Products
Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2214348 from 2023-06-12 (13.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2214348

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/13/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

