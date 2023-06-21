Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new bug

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on June 19th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2215502 (Status: 06/18/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow denial of service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3312 and CVE-2023-3268 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2215502 from 2023-06-18 (19.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Customer Service vom 2023-06-18 (19.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

