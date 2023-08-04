Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on August 2nd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2228101 (Stand: 01.08.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to cause a denial of service

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel < v6.5-rc2 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2228101 from 2023-08-01 (02.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/02/2023 – Initial version

08/02/2023 – Initial version

roj/news.de

