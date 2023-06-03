Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on June 1st, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Nattional Vulnerability Database CVE-2023-34255 (Stand: 31.05.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.7.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-34255 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel <= 6.3.5 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Nattional Vulnerability Database CVE-2023-34255 vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-34255

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de