Linux Kernel (ksmbd): Warning about a new IT vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for the Linux kernel (ksmbd). You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux Kernel (ksmbd) on May 19, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zero Day Initiative (Status: 05/17/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Linux kernel (ksmbd) reported – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 9.8.

Linux kernel (ksmbd) bug: description of the attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to cause a denial of service, disclose information, bypass security, privilege escalation, and execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-32258, CVE-2023-32257, CVE-2023-32256, CVE-2023-32255, CVE-2023-32254, CVE-2023-32253, CVE-2023-32252, CVE-2023-32251, CVE-2023-32250, CVE-2023-32249, CVE-2023-32248, CVE-2023-32247, CVE-2023-32246 und CVE-2023-2593 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-693/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-694/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-695/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-696/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-697/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-698/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-699/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-700/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-701/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-702/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-703/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-704/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-705/

Zero Day Initiative vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-706/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels (ksmbd). As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de