Linux kernel KVM: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux Kernel KVM. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 2nd, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel KVM that became known on April 11th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6130-1 (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel KVM – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel KVM Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel KVM to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-30456 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.2.8 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6130-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6130-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6131-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6131-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6132-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6132-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6127-1 vom 2023-06-01 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6127-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6124-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6124-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6122-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6123-1

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12339 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12339.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3403 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00006.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00005.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5791-2 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6045-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6043-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6043-1 vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6044-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6033-1 vom 2023-04-19 (20.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6033-1

Nattional Vulnerability Database CVE-2023-30456 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-30456

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT Security Advisory for Linux Kernel KVM. This text will be updated as further updates are announced. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/11/2023 – Initial version

04/20/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/27/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/10/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

05/31/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/01/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/02/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

