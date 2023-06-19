Linux Kernel: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

A security warning issued for Linux kernels has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 19, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux kernels that became known on May 2, 2023. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Amazon Linux 2, Open Source Linux Kernel, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, NetApp FAS and NetApp AFF are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6175-1 (Status: 06/16/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

Linux kernel bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2248, CVE-2023-2236 und CVE-2023-2235 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

NetApp FAS (cpe:/h:netapp:fas)

NetApp AFF (cpe:/h:netapp:aff)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6175-1 vom 2023-06-16 (19.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12375 vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see:

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230609-0002 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-019 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2231-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2141-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2140-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat bug tracker 2192589 from 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see:

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see:

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see:

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 7th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/02/2023 – Initial version

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/09/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

06/19/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

