Linux Kernel: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

There is an IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on May 2nd, 2023. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Amazon Linux 2, Open Source Linux Kernel, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, NetApp FAS and NetApp AFF are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12375 (Status: 07.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux kernel bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-2248, CVE-2023-2236 und CVE-2023-2235.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

NetApp FAS (cpe:/h:netapp:fas)

NetApp AFF (cpe:/h:netapp:aff)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12375 vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12375.html

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230609-0002 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230609-0002/

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-019 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-019.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2231-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014914.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2141-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014821.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2140-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014813.html

Red Hat bug tracker 2192589 from 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2192589

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2248

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2236

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2235

Version history of this security alert

This is the 6th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/02/2023 – Initial version

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/09/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

