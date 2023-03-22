Home Technology Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack
Technology

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

by admin
Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Linux kernels on March 20th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory GHSA-rqpf-mw6m-jx7p (Status: 03/19/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to perform an unspecified attack.

See also  Dark Horse is coming soon, AMD 5800X3D and Intel 12700K previous generation processors are both on sale

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-48424 and CVE-2022-48423 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.1.3 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory GHSA-rqpf-mw6m-jx7p vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-rqpf-mw6m-jx7p

Github Security Advisory GHSA-V3FG-QXXF-34W3 vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-V3FG-QXXF-34W3

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/20/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

See also  Horizon Western Forbidden Collector's Edition / Regala Edition Unboxing｜Cthulhu / Is it worth collecting? - Hong Kong 01

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Google opens AI text robot “Bard” to the...

This is how excellent training videos for companies...

In ten years, [email protected] has brought more than...

The Most Influential Camera Review Website DPREVIEW Announces...

The EU Commission also wants to allow combustion...

The Google Play Store has launched a cross-device...

You should know that about the successor to...

See every detail, feel every moment throbbing: Samsung’s...

Revolutionary farming technology for a sustainable future

Windows 11 and Pixel screenshot tools are affected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy