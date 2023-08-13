Home » Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation
Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on August 11th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Linux Security Advisory (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-4128 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.5-rc5 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Linux Security Advisory vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

