Linux Kernel: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

As reported by the BSI, vulnerabilities have been identified for the Linux kernel. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 26, 2023 to a security gap with several vulnerabilities for Linux Kernel that became known on April 19, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6109-1 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several Linux kernel vulnerabilities – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.6.

Linux Kernel Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel to disclose information and create a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2166 and CVE-2023-2162 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.2 RC6 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.1 RC9 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Open Source Linux Kernel < 6.1 RC9 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6109-1 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6109-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6094-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6094-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6096-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6096-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6095-1 vom 2023-05-23 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6095-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6085-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6085-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6091-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6091-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6092-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6092-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2232-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014918.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6084-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6084-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6090-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6090-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6080-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6080-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6081-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6081-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6079-1 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6079-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2156-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014830.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2162-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014832.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2163-1 vom 2023-05-11 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014848.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2147-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014817.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2148-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014816.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2146-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014812.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2151-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014811.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3403 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00006.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00005.html

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2187773 from 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2187773

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2187813 from 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2187813

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2023-2162

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2023-2166

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/19/2023 – Initial version

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/04/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/11/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/17/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/19/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and SUSE

05/23/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/26/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de