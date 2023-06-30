Linux kernel: vulnerability allows denial of service and information disclosure

An update to the IT security warning of a known vulnerability has been released for Linux Kernel. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 29th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on May 11th, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2458 (Status: 06/28/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,2

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.1.

Linux kernel bug: vulnerability allows denial of service and information disclosure

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform a Denial of Service attack or disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2022-1671.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2458 vom 2023-06-28 (29.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2615-1 vom 2022-08-01 (02.08.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2520-1 vom 2022-07-22 (22.07.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5469-1 vom 2022-06-08 (08.06.2022)

For more information, see:

RedHat Bugzilla from 2022-05-10 (11.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/11/2022 – Initial version

06/08/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

07/22/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/29/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

