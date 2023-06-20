Linux kernel: vulnerability allows information disclosure

A security warning issued for Linux kernels has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 19, 2023 to a security hole for Linux Kernel that became known on March 24, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Open Source Linux Kernel, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux and SUSE Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6175-1 (Status: 06/16/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1611.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6175-1 vom 2023-06-16 (19.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2232-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2162-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2163-1 vom 2023-05-11 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2147-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2148-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2146-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2151-1 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3404 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1992-1 vom 2023-04-25 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1895-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1894-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1897-1 vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-D525CF5272 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-C46EB02BBF vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-98251CEF79 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2181342 vom 2023-03-23 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/24/2023 – Initial version

04/03/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

04/19/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/25/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/11/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/19/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

