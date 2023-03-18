Home Technology Linux kernel: vulnerability allows information disclosure
Linux kernel: vulnerability allows information disclosure

by admin
Linux kernel: vulnerability allows information disclosure

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 17, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on October 10, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Open Source Linux Kernel, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Oracle Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5962-1 (Status: 03/16/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 2 (low)
CVSS Base Score: 2,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 2,5
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 2.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-3435 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)
Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5962-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5962-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5951-1 vom 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5951-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5950-1 vom 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5950-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5941-1 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5941-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5940-1 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5940-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5939-1 vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5939-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5938-1 vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5938-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5934-1 vom 2023-03-07 (08.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5934-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5935-1 vom 2023-03-07 (08.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5935-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5929-1 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5929-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5917-1 vom 2023-03-03 (06.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5917-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5911-1 vom 2023-03-03 (03.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5911-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5912-1 vom 2023-03-03 (03.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5912-1

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12120 vom 2023-02-14 (15.02.2023)
For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12120.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0406-1 vom 2023-02-14 (15.02.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-February/013757.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0152-1 vom 2023-01-26 (27.01.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-January/013530.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0134-1 vom 2023-01-25 (26.01.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-January/013523.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4617-1 vom 2022-12-23 (27.12.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-December/013342.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3244 vom 2022-12-22 (23.12.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/12/msg00031.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:4072-1 vom 2022-11-18 (21.11.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-November/012989.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3998-1 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-November/012930.html

NIST Database vom 2022-10-09 (10.10.2022)
For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-3435

Zero Day Initiative: ZDI-22-1405 vom 2022-10-09 (10.10.2022)
For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-22-1405/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 19th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

10/10/2022 – Initial version
2022-10-13 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-5BD22DC19E
2022-10-14 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-BE69F646C9, FEDORA-2022-D1FCAD81F3
2022-10-17 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-B948FC3CFB
11/16/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
11/21/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
12/23/2022 – Added new updates from Debian
12/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE
01/26/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
01/27/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
02/15/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Oracle Linux
03/03/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/06/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/07/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/08/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/09/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/10/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/15/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu
03/17/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

