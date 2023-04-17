Linux kernel: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in the Linux kernel. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 14, 2023 to a security hole for Linux Kernel that became known on January 24, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6020-1 (Status: 04/14/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-23559.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel <= 6.1.5 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6020-1 vom 2023-04-14 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6020-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6009-1 vom 2023-04-12 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6009-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6004-1 vom 2023-04-11 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6004-1

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12242 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12242.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0767-1 vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014345.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1710-1 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014289.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5991-1 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5991-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5987-1 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.cybersecurity-help.cz/vdb/SB2023032946

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5984-1 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.cybersecurity-help.cz/vdb/SB2023032948

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5985-1 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5985-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5982-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5982-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5981-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5981-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5980-1 vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5980-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5978-1 vom 2023-03-28 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5978-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5975-1 vom 2023-03-28 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5975-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1609-1 vom 2023-03-28 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014197.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1608-1 vom 2023-03-28 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014202.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0852-1 vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014114.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0796-1 vom 2023-03-17 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014087.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12196 vom 2023-03-17 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-12196.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0779-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014076.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0780-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014075.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0778-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014073.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0768-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014072.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0770-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014071.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0762-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014066.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0747-1 vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014045.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0749-1 vom 2023-03-16 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014062.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5927-1 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5927-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5926-1 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5926-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5924-1 vom 2023-03-06 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5924-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5884-1 vom 2023-02-23 (24.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5884-1

NIST Vulnerability Database vom 2023-01-23 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2023-23559

Version history of this security alert

This is the 15th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

01/24/2023 – Initial version

02/24/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/07/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/16/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/17/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/20/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Oracle Linux

03/22/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/28/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/29/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/30/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/03/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Ubuntu

04/04/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/11/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

04/12/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

04/14/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de