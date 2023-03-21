As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning relating to a vulnerability in the Linux kernel has received an update. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on March 20th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory GHSA-89MG-6P9G-4JFJ (Stand: 19.03.2023).

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-48425 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel <= 6.2.7 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory GHSA-89MG-6P9G-4JFJ vom 2023-03-19 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-89mg-6p9g-4jfj

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/20/2023 – Initial version

