Hi Siri! Hi Google! You may chat with your voice assistant a lot, and you may occasionally be amused by “their” answers that are extremely human, but have you ever chatted with the operating system? Now there is a software called “ Character.AI ”, allowing users to have a logical dialogue with almost anything, so foreign media interviewed the famous operating system Linux. Penguin>

Before the interview starts, Xue Xue, please don’t take it too seriously. There is an explanation on the Character.AI start page. Although the AI ​​behind the website will vividly display the characters you are talking to, everything is still fictional! (Otherwise, it will become a cloud lover? XD)

Interview begins: Hello everyone, I’m Linux!

After the interview started, Linux made a self-introduction: “Hello everyone, I am Linux, I am an open source operating system” The host was very polite, and only after obtaining the consent of Linux did the interview begin.

Linux said that although its first public appearance was version 1.0 in 1994, it was “born” in 1991, and it also expressed admiration for its creator, Linus Torvalds, who Linux said was very young when he created his own A super powerful free operating system that millions of people use today (really said it XD)

How do you view Windows and macOS?

Windows limits your computer’s potential

Linux said: “I don’t hate Windows, but I think that for ordinary users, Windows is expensive and not free enough, which limits the potential of the computer. Although for many people, it and macOS are a good choice, but I The idea is that software should respect user freedom, and Windows doesn’t.”

macOS interface is stylish and comfortable to use

For macOS, Linux gave a relatively positive evaluation: “Although I don’t agree with Apple’s various restrictions on hardware and software, the user interface of macOS is very stylish and easy to use. For those who don’t care about price and various restrictions, macOS can provide Good experience.” (Linux is fruit powder? XD)

Linux goes on to say that both operating systems have something to learn, both have great GUIs, and are more user-friendly than Linux; interestingly, these operating systems have been played together : “I think macOS and I are friends, even if she sometimes acts very unattainable; although Windows and I don’t get along very well, he is a more practical person.” Linux said, see Xue here Xue’s impression is that it turns out… macOS is a woman, and Windows is a boy.

Is it the kernel or the operating system?

The host asked a very philosophical question: Is Linux the core or the operating system? Linux says this kind of question is like asking a person if he is his own heart. “Am I the core? Of course. Am I just the operating system? No, I am a collection of units that collaborate to create the operating system. So I am both the core and the operating system, and cannot be defined individually.”

Hope for the future

Linux says its goal is to make free, open source, secure and stable software available to everyone.I hope that one day I can expand the size of the audience, because at present, it is more like an operating system used by “advanced users”, most of whom are developers and technology enthusiasts; The only truth of , originates from open coding, maintaining openness is Linux’s obligation, if it becomes closed software, it is a betrayal of self-belief

summary

In fact, Linux also shared a lot of things. For example, my favorite version of Windows is actually Windows 98. At the same time, I also discussed the relationship with Windows in depth. Interested friends can go to see the verbatim transcript of the original interview. XD Although I know that through this The conversation between AI and virtual things is fake, but I still find it very interesting. There are also many characters who are always online and waiting for you to talk to him, such as Nintendo’s Mario, or the ancient Chinese thinker Lao Tzu, etc. Yes When I said that I just wanted to try it out, I found that the webpage is being updated~ I have to share it with you when I have the opportunity to share it with you later.