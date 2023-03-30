Klaus Buchroithner is probably one of the most exciting founders in Austria. For several years now, with his fashion brand Vresh and the merchandising offshoot Das Merch, he has been campaigning for people to buy more sustainable t-shirts, jeans and the like. To this end, he has built up a pipeline over the years in which sustainable and fair production is carried out in Portugal and then sold throughout Europe. A startup versus fast fashion.

After an initial investment of 100,000 euros in 2017 by startup300, Hansi Hansmann, Michael Altrichter and Markus Ertler, there is now a fresh six-digit sum that raises the company valuation towards 3 million euros. New on board are the investors Nösslböck Holding, Ali Mahlodji with his own, relatively new company futureOne and Albert Schmidbauer from Biogena. Niko Alm has also increased his investment.

Vresh: Young entrepreneurs with pre-owned fashion against fast fashion

Sustainable over the entire life cycle

The investment is intended to strengthen both Vresh and the B2B channel Das Merch. “Vresh wants to take its sustainability concept to an even higher level by not only paying attention to sustainable production, but also by considering the entire life cycle of the product, i.e. “impact per wear”. Merch, on the other hand, plans to use the additional funds to expand its software tools with a logistics service. The brand wants to deliver directly from the warehouse to companies with smaller offices or remote employees.

Buchroithner, who now has a co-founder in the company with Michaela Gahleitner, is one of the entrepreneurs who want to improve textile production as one of the biggest polluters in the world. Eight people are now employed all year round in our own production facility in Portugal. Most recently, Vresh also started a collaboration with willhaben to use the online marketplace to bring clothes into the circular economy. When it comes to materials, Vresh uses GOTS-certified organic cotton and recycled cotton and polyester materials.