Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other athletes as GTA VI characters – People – Culture

Technology

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other athletes as GTA VI characters

by admin


The company ‘Rockstar Games’ has released the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) after the project was leaked online. The video reached over 48 thousand views within 12 hours of its release, making it the number one trending clip in the video game section on the platform.

GTA VI, which is the sixth installment of the highly successful video game saga, is set in ‘Vice City’, inspired by Miami and Florida. In the trailer, ‘Tommy Vercetti’ makes a return, with fans speculating about his role as a possible villain. The launch of the trailer also marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

While fans have high expectations for the game, some express annoyance at the long wait for a new version of the game. Nonetheless, the excitement was so great that some fans even illustrated what today’s most prominent footballers might look like as characters in the game. Included in the list were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr., Neymar Jr., Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mohamed Salah and Jude Bellingham.

The official release of GTA VI is expected in 2025.

