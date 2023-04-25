Home » List of iPadOS 17 supported models will eliminate 3 old A8 and A9 chip models｜WWDC New Product Preview
Technology

List of iPadOS 17 supported models will eliminate 3 old A8 and A9 chip models｜WWDC New Product Preview

by admin
List of iPadOS 17 supported models will eliminate 3 old A8 and A9 chip models｜WWDC New Product Preview

iPadOS 17 support list｜WWDC 2023 will be held at 1:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on June 6. In addition to the necessary iOS 17 and the AR/VR devices that fans are concerned about, iPadOS 17 is of course not missing. Recently, the list of supported models for the iPadOS 17 version came out, and it was found that there are 3 old iPads with A8 and A9 chips that may be eliminated in this generation.

According to a report by foreign media iPhoneSoft, they leaked information from relevant personnel within Apple, exposing the list of iPadOS 17 supported models, which will no longer support the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation iPad. And this list is actually the second time it has flowed out. At the same time, it is suggested that these three iPads with A8 and A9 chips will not be able to upgrade iPadOS 17, making this news more credible.

Consumer Council’s advice on choosing a fan with blades vs. without blades?Attached electric fan to drive out moisture teaching

List of iPadOS 17 supported models:
3rd to 5th generation iPad Air
6th to 10th generation iPad
5th and 6th generation iPad mini
iPad Pro (all models from 2017)

List of iPadOS 17 eliminated models:
5th generation iPad
1st generation iPad Pro (9.7 inches)
1st generation iPad Pro (12.9 inches)

The reason why these three iPads cannot be upgraded to iPadOS 17 is believed to be related to the fact that the chips used are too old, but it does not mean that the models that can be upgraded to iPadOS 17 can fully use all the functions of iPadOS 17. Users who are using these three iPads should also pay attention. Although the inability to upgrade the latest OS does not affect the use, but when there are some program bugs, they cannot be solved by upgrading the software.

See also  The strange story of US biometric scanners resold on eBay

source:iPhoneSoft

WWDC2023｜Conference 6.6 held at 1:00 a.m. AR/VR device debut? 7 new product previews

WWDC 2023 (Official Apple Images)

What are the focus products of WWDC 2023?

Which models will iPadOS 17 not support?

It is rumored that the 5th generation iPad, 1st generation iPad Pro (9.7 inches), and 1st generation iPad Pro (12.9 inches) will not be supported.
For details, please see:https://bit.ly/3HdE3ZT

You may also like

【Event registration】Cambridge Audio x KEF fully presents: The...

cURL: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

3 Hong Kong SoSIM + universal card upgrade...

E-scooter tender in Vienna becomes a boomerang for...

Tool bundles from Bosch Professional

For the PC version of Diablo 4, the...

Enhanced safety thanks to bespoke Personal Protective Equipment

Get your walkie-talkies ready and start playing OXENFREE...

piqd | AI-Drake and copyright

“Street Fighter 6” display: new gameplay details, revealed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy