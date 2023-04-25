List of iPadOS 17 supported models will eliminate 3 old A8 and A9 chip models｜WWDC New Product Preview

iPadOS 17 support list｜WWDC 2023 will be held at 1:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on June 6. In addition to the necessary iOS 17 and the AR/VR devices that fans are concerned about, iPadOS 17 is of course not missing. Recently, the list of supported models for the iPadOS 17 version came out, and it was found that there are 3 old iPads with A8 and A9 chips that may be eliminated in this generation.



According to a report by foreign media iPhoneSoft, they leaked information from relevant personnel within Apple, exposing the list of iPadOS 17 supported models, which will no longer support the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation iPad. And this list is actually the second time it has flowed out. At the same time, it is suggested that these three iPads with A8 and A9 chips will not be able to upgrade iPadOS 17, making this news more credible.

List of iPadOS 17 supported models:

3rd to 5th generation iPad Air

6th to 10th generation iPad

5th and 6th generation iPad mini

iPad Pro (all models from 2017)



List of iPadOS 17 eliminated models:

5th generation iPad

1st generation iPad Pro (9.7 inches)

1st generation iPad Pro (12.9 inches)



The reason why these three iPads cannot be upgraded to iPadOS 17 is believed to be related to the fact that the chips used are too old, but it does not mean that the models that can be upgraded to iPadOS 17 can fully use all the functions of iPadOS 17. Users who are using these three iPads should also pay attention. Although the inability to upgrade the latest OS does not affect the use, but when there are some program bugs, they cannot be solved by upgrading the software.

source:iPhoneSoft

WWDC 2023 (Official Apple Images)