We haven’t seen them in our smartphones for a few years but lithium batteries still play an essential role in everyday life. Not only in mobile phones but also in tablets, notebooks, ebook readers and, in general, in any commonly used electronic tool. Even the boom in electric cars, indeed even just hybrid ones, has seen a thriving industry of manufacturers of lithium batteries (lithium-ion batteries), which allow vehicles to travel autonomously, without consuming petrol, for a few kilometres. All in favor of the environment? Well, not really. Every time we throw away, in one way or another, lithium batteries, they generate pollution, i.e. they create toxic substances from when they stop working until the disposal process by the companies in charge.

What’s new is that scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory claim to have created a glue, or rather, a revolutionary adhesive for lithium batteries that allows them to be recycled without creating highly toxic chemicals.

A “glue” to make the recycling of lithium batteries more sustainable

Recycling lithium batteries is key, but current techniques, such as the controlled burning of old packs, can release toxic materials. Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory used a new material that allows old lithium-ion cells to be recycled with just water. The technique is based on the obvious: battery cells use glue-like binders to hold together the positively charged cathode and negatively charged anode, the elements that transmit electricity. Lawrence Berkeley’s material is a “quick release” binder composed of two polymers that dissolve when dissolved in room temperature alkaline water containing sodium hydroxide. The battery metals can then be filtered out of the solution and air dried. There is no combustion and no release of toxic substances.

While lithium-ion batteries are great at getting rid of the exhaust fumes and carbon emissions that warm up the climate, they’re dirty when they burn. For example, if an electric car battery catches fire, it releases a number of harmful toxins and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs, which are linked to a variety of human health problems. In our case, Lawrence Berkeley Lab’s binder does not contain any PFAS chemicals.

As the researchers explain:

“If you look at how much lithium-ion production will come online over the next decade, it will grow about 30% annually. So the amount of batteries we will have to recycle in 10 years will be a growing business.”

And specifically the continuous solution:

“Formulating the binder without chemicals was difficult, but it’s tremendously important for the future. Companies are looking elsewhere now and I think regulators will soon agree that we cannot continue to use these chemicals.”

According to the Lawrence Berkeley laboratory, the final system, used to tie the two battery poles together, costs about a tenth of the price of current commercial methodologies. And in addition to lithium batteries for electric vehicles, the team that created the material believes it could be used for batteries of any size, from cell phones to large-scale utilities used to store electricity.

Moreover, the market is already moving in other directions: Ford will introduce lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries on the Mustang Mach-E in Europe, as an alternative to current lithium batteries. One benefit of LFP batteries is that they don’t contain cobalt, which is a rare and expensive material used in some lithium batteries. In its place is iron, which is plentiful and inexpensive and less prone to spontaneous combustion than other materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The problem of disposal remains, which the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory hopes to resolve soon.