There are stories so beautiful that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I didn’t know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.

Bet 1.

Episode 2.

Episode 3.

Episode 4.