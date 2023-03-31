Last year, Square Enix launched a remake of Live A Live and made it entirely as a Nintendo Switch game. But, now that we’re well into 2023, the Japanese publisher is ready to expand the game’s reach, as it’s now revealed that it’s also coming to PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles next month.

As is clearly stated in the new trailer, we’re told that Live A Live will debut on the new platform on April 27th, and ahead of the debut, demos have been available on both platforms, allowing players to purchase the game before they may. Jump in and get the game’s trailer beforehand.

Speaking of actually spending a few pennies on Live A Live on PC and PlayStation, Square Enix is ​​currently offering 20% ​​off the game for anyone who picks up the game before it releases on PlayStation, and for picking up on Steam before May 11. The game offers the same discount to anyone.