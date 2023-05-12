Home » Live in sucking and effervescent
Live in sucking and effervescent

Live in sucking and effervescent

An era ends: 15 years ago, in November 2008, Intel presented its first Core i processors, the Core i7-920, the Core i7-940 and the Core i7-965 XE. There are now 13 generations of Intel’s processor family. The 14th generation, named Meteor Lake, is said to be presented in the middle of the year. However, Intel’s head of communications, Bernard Fernandes, has now confirmed that the next generation will appear with a new naming scheme. The change will probably start with notebooks first. Only optimized versions of the previous 13th generation Core i processors, which bears the name Raptor Lake, are likely to appear for desktop PCs this year. (misp.)

