Live stream special from the native web: enterJS, guests and competition

Every three weeks – always on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. – a live stream on various topics related to software development takes place on the YouTube channel of the native web GmbH. Most of the time I code live, but occasionally there are other formats like an Ask-me-Anything (AMA) or something similar.

The next live stream will take place on Wednesday, April 19th, and there will be a very special highlight: it will be about the enterJS conference, one of the most important events in the German-speaking world for everything to do with JavaScript and web development, which will take place on June 21st and 22nd 2023 will take place in Darmstadt.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary, we are expecting interesting guests from the program advisory board of enterJS: On the one hand, Maika Möbus, editor at the iX and at heise Developeron the other hand Melanie Andrisek, technology journalist and editor in the dpunkt.verlag. Both will give exciting insights into the world of JavaScript and web development as well as into the organization of enterJS.

For the first time in our live stream history, we’re also holding a competition. The main prize to be won is a free ticket for enterJS 2023, an iX Plus subscription and three books from the dpunkt.verlag range. Participation will only be possible during the live stream, a minimum age of 18 and a YouTube account are required.

We look forward to your participation in the live stream on April 19 at 6 p.m. and hope you are as excited as we are! Take the opportunity to ask your questions and comments in the live stream or in advance on Twitter to leave. Until then, stay curious and see you on the live stream!



