Live stream starts with Terror & Cemican

The first chaotic day of Wacken Open Air 2023 is over. Let’s hope for better weather and fewer changes in plans this Thursday. You can find out here how you can watch a piece of the metal festival in the free live stream at any time.

With an additional day, the Schleswig-Holstein village of Wacken has again been welcoming over 50,000 metal fans under difficult weather conditions since August 2nd, 2023.

It doesn’t matter if you couldn’t get tickets for Wacken 2023 or just didn’t get a suitable holiday for the festival this year: Luckily you can also watch the spectacle in the live stream.

Which bands & artists can be seen in the live stream?

A exact plan there is always first about the acts that you can see in the live stream in the morning of each day. As soon as the information is available, we will enter it in the lists below.

Die confirmed acts so farwhich can be seen in the live stream, we have summarized them here:

Thursday 8/3/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Terror 12:00 PM Louder Cemican 1:45 PM Louder Skyline 3:00 PM Faster + Harder Dark Tranquility 3:30 PM Louder Vixen 4:00 PM Faster + Harder Uriah Heep 5:15 PM Faster + Harder Imminence 5:30 PM Louder Hammerfall 6:45 p.m. Faster + Harder Pennywise 7:45 p.m. Louder Kreator 8:15 p.m. Faster + Harder Amorphis 10:00 p.m. Louder Helloween 10:00 p.m. Faster + Harder Direct to the free live stream of the Faster + Harder StageDirect to the free live -Stream of the Louder Stage

Freitag, 4.8.23

band/artist

time

Stage

Donots 19:00 Louder

Saturday 8/5/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Killswitch Engage

17:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Heaven Shall Burn

20:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Dropkick Murphys

00:15 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Here you can find the complete line-up of Wacken 2023.

Wednesday 8/2/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Skew Siskin 3pm Louder Holy Moses 4pm Faster + Harder Nervosa 4:45pm Louder Your Cousin 6pm Louder Skindred 6:30pm Faster + Harder Ankor 7:15pm Louder Broilers 7:45pm Faster + Harder Battle Beast 8:45pm Louder Doro 10:00pm Faster + Harder Beyond the Black 10:15pm Louder

Wacken 2023 live stream

As in previous years, you can watch a large part of the festival for free via MagentaMusik and via the paid TV streaming service Magenta TV.

The live stream shows you the “Faster + Harder” and “Louder” stages and accompanies the festival over the 4 days from August 2nd to 5th, 2023. In addition, more festival insights, pictures from behind the scenes and broadcast interviews.

