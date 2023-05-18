Lively Earth-sized exoplanet, half volcanic and half water on the surface | TechNews Technology New Report

Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet that has no place to stand. Its sun-facing surface is covered with active volcanoes.

A team at the University of Montreal’s Institute for Exoplanet Research (iREx) used data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the Spitzer Space Telescope to study an exoplanet named LP 791-18 d, which orbits about 90 ray from Earth. The orbiting red dwarf LP 791-18 is slightly larger and more massive than Earth, and has some extreme features.

There are two other known planets in this system, LP 791-18 b and LP 791-18 c. The former is 20% larger than the earth, and LP 791-18 c is 2.5 times wider than the earth, and its mass is 7 times that of the earth. The Webb Space Telescope has been scheduled to study LP 791-18 c.

LP 791-18 d is tidally locked, so one side of the planet is always facing the star, and the other side is always facing away, and the researchers found that the orbit of LP 791-18 d becomes elliptical due to the pull of LP 791-18 c, causing LP 791-18 d will be slightly deformed every time it gets close to the parent star, thereby pulling the planet’s internal friction and generating volcanic activity throughout the entire sun-facing side, just like Io in the solar system.

▲ LP 791-18 d Animated schematic diagram of volcanic activity and cloud formation.

The sun-facing side may be too hot for liquid water to exist on the surface, but the team suspects that the amount of volcanism on the planet could sustain an atmosphere that would allow water molecules to condense on the surface on the sun-facing side.

LP 791-18 d does not necessarily make it a candidate planet with the opportunity to harbor life. After all, too much volcanic activity may disturb the world, but the world is still an attractive target when looking at the formation and evolution of exoplanet atmospheres.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(First image source: NASA)