Living off YouTube: this is how the Roman Manuel Mercuri has exceeded 10 million followers and employs 5 people

There are not many Italian YouTubers with over 10 million followers. In fact, there are very few: not even Me against You are at that level. Not even Favij or iPantellas, to name a few of the best known.

According to recent statistics, there are just 4 people in this virtual Olympus: Panda Boi, Doc Tops, Davie504 and, since the end of last October, also Mercuri_88. Who is actually called Manuel Mercuri, he is 35 years old and is “Roman from Rome”, as he himself told us when we met him after passing the important milestone.

youtube: one of Mercuri_88’s record-breaking videos

630 videos for 6.5 billion views

Mercuri has opened the channel on YouTube (which is this) in 2007, but his story began much earlier: “Since I was little I had the passion and desire to entertain others and make them have fun and I used my father’s video camera to make videos.” A first turning point came thanks to Tim Burton and others Nightmare Before Christmas: “It happened to me see a film that told the backstage of the film and how the stop-motion technique works and I tried to use it too, first with Lego characters and then with friends. I used real people to make a kind of animation.”

Mercuri, who has published so far around 630 videos which have collected almost 6.5 billion views, still does this today (not stop-motion videos with friends but comic videos to entertain) even if he hasn’t always done this: “I have a background and training as a dancer and acrobat (which is very evident in its contents, ed.), at 18 I started with the theatre, I was on tour with a company in Paris con The beauty and the Beast and I did acrobatic dance.” And yet, “the passion for videos remained”, it was inside him and he tried to get out and take over: “In those years I used colleagues as extras or protagonists of my clipswhile I didn’t appear much, because at the time I liked being a director and telling stories more.”

The things have changed, as for many and in many other sectors, in 2020: “I started to put more effort into making videos, I also experimented a lot with TikTok, which helped me understand that even a few seconds can be fun.” It is in that period, between 2020 and 2021, that Mercuri realized a couple of things: that YouTube could really become a job, but that more consistency and commitment was needed and “I could no longer do it in my spare time”, and that it needed a team to work with.

“Ho reached 2.5 million followers aloneimagining everything in his head, from the script to the shots, shooting the contents with the smartphone – he told us – but later everything became too big, too important and too professional to continue independently”. Especially since she gave followers fixed appointments for the publication of videos (and therefore deadlines to be respected) and created a list of recurring characters whose stories need to be written and taken care of in detail: there are basically 3, their names are Little Bro, Big Bro and Mother and in some way they represent “a normal, non-normal family”, as Mercuri told us with a smile.

Manuel Mercuri with the diamond Creator Button received from YouTube for 10 million followers

3 days of work for 12 minutes of video

The videos tell the story of this strange family, they rely heavily on the facial expressions of the Roman YouTuber and make use of the voice reduced to a minimum, so as to be understandable to the widest possible audience. And they are precisely created with the help of an author (Rodolfo Ciulla), a set designer, a video makera graphic designer (Salvatore Maio) and a manager (Luigi Fiorenti), a total of 5 people receiving a salary from Mercuri. Who therefore not only made YouTube a job, but also supports other people with this job.

Work that is anything but simple, despite the mundane prejudices that still concern himas Mercuri confirmed to us when we asked him how much time it takes to create a 10-15 minute video: “There is a first day of discussion and brainstorming between us on the team, starting from the idea that we want to create, which it could be mine or that of other staff, then another day to decide and organize the staging and prepare the set and another for filming, editing and possible post-production work”.

Three days of commitment, in short, which could be even more without the right equipment: “Equipment is essential – Mercuri told us again – Like many others, I started with the smartphone I had, I moved on to better smartphones, like the iPhone, and then to specific cameras, lights and microphones”, important for giving the videos a less artisanal and more professional. Which is an increasingly necessary requirement and which those who look pay more and more attention to, and it matters little that those who look, in the case of Mercuri, have generally between 6 and 12 years: “That is the audience I reached, which I didn’t look for but which the contents I make brought me to, and I’m happy like that – he told us – However, from the comments and data I see that many adults also watch them, especially parents. The idea of ​​creating different characters, of different ages, was also a good idea for this reason, because it gives different people the chance to identify themselves in some of them.”

The future is multiplatform

From what we understood during our chat, this is what satisfies Mercuri most of all, beyond the numbers, the goals achieved, the economic satisfactions: “I understood that for many, of different age groups, my channel is a bit of a refuge, a place to find a bit of serenity, and I am happy when people write to me that I have improved their day or I made them smile. This is what I want to dopure entertainment”.

And in the future? “My videos are also widely seen abroad, especially in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, and I would like to meet the followers of those countries live, not necessarily by doing a tour but perhaps by going to shoot videos there”. Above all, “I would like to insist on being multiplatform, on making videos with different languages ​​depending on where they are distributed”, which is something that Mercuri already doeswith videos created specifically for TikTok (where he has almost 24 million followers) and then eventually put together in collections published on YouTube: “On different platforms you can and must speak in different ways – he reminded us – The repost of the same content from one to another (something many creators do, ed.) it’s convenient but it doesn’t work if you want to achieve important results.”

As important as those achieved by this 35-year-old Roman, who right now lives on what was one of his passions, but that in the future he doesn’t rule out being able to return to the other: “Maybe I’ll go back to the theater, but for now I’m fine where I am,” he told us. That is videos for YouTube and (obviously) watching videos on YouTube, especially MrBeast (last April we reported on its success)of the French Akamz and always fun Happy Kelly.

