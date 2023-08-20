LK-99 is most likely not a superconductor after all

Things are not looking good for LK-99. An analysis in Nature concludes: “Researchers appear to have solved the mystery surrounding LK-99. Scientific detective work has provided evidence that the material is not a superconductor and its actual properties (have) been elucidated.”

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg news agency reports that Korea University has launched an internal investigation into a complaint. Accordingly, Young-Wan Kwon published the original paper on the superconducting properties of LK-99 on the preprint platform Arxive without the knowledge and consent of his co-authors Sukbae Lee and Ji-Hoon Kim. According to the report, a result is expected in six months at the earliest.

The fact that a second paper on LK-99 went online just a few hours after the first publication, in which Kwon was not involved, but four other authors were, caused confusion and many discussions in the scientific community. According to Bloomberg, one of those authors, Kim Hyun Tak, said the scientists rushed to upload their paper after learning that Kwon had released a version without the co-authors’ consent.

The publication caused heated debates for four main reasons:

So far, no superconductors are known at room temperature. Superconductivity at room temperature does not contradict any physical laws, so it is fundamentally possible. However, there is no generally accepted theory that explains how room-temperature superconductors must be designed. (More details here.) At first glance, the production of LK-99 does not appear to be particularly difficult. However, both papers are missing – different – details for the production.Measurably, it is not trivial to prove superconductivity.

The South Korean team based its claim on two properties of LK-99: it showed a video in which a sample of LK-99 appears to be floating above a permanent magnet, and measurement results showing an abrupt drop in resistivity.

However, there are alternative explanations for both effects. In the video, the floating sample appears to be sticking to the magnet at one end. Such a behavior can be recreated with a ferromagnet with an inhomogeneous mass distribution (ferromagnets with the same polarity repel each other), like this video shows.

And the temperature profile of the resistivity could be due to contamination with copper sulfide, which undergoes a phase transition at 104 degrees – with the resistivity also changing abruptly.

From the outset, there have been discussions about whether the Korean findings – if they are real – are due to the material itself or to impurities. According to the Nature analysis, at least this question seems to have been largely answered. LK-99 is a compound of copper, lead, phosphorus and oxygen. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have succeeded in synthesizing LK-99 crystals without impurities. The crystals turned out to be strong insulators.

“The only further confirmation would be if the Korean team provided their samples,” Nature quotes Michael Fuhrer, a physicist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. “The burden is on them to convince everyone else”.

