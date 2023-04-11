Google would be working on one new feature of androidcalled Pixel Power-off Finder, which should allow you to locate and find (find, in English) smartphones even when they are turned off (power-off, that is).

The idea is obviously not to spy on people but to help them locate the phone not so much in case of loss, as in case of theft.

How Pixel Power-off Finder will work

There are no confirmations from the Mountain View company (and who knows if there will be at the next I/O event, scheduled for early May), but according to the usually well-informed 91 Mobilesthe novelty should initially arrive on the smartphones of the Pixel family and then eventually be extended to other models.

From a technical point of view, the hypothesis is that, even when switched off, the telephone can still continue to communicate, using UWB (ultrabroadband) technology, and that the Bluetooth chip is therefore not completely deactivated. In short, Google is trying to set up a network of Android smartphones that can exchange information even when turned off, a bit like iPhones do.

What Apple does and privacy concerns

Time ago, through the Where is functionApple allows customers to find their stolen devices precisely because they can talk to each other and can be located even if they have been turned off.

Everything happens anonymously and this possibility can be deactivated from the rightful owner, and most of the doubts about Pixel Power-off Finder are right here: what limits will it have? Will it be active by default or not? Above all: will it be possible to choose not to use it?

Doubts that social networks are obviously giving birth to the worst fears and paranoia: “And we buy the Nokia 3310,” wrote many on Facebookfollowed by the inevitable conspiracy theorists, according to which “when you turn off cell phones they are not really turned off but on standby, exactly like when you turn off a TV with the remote control and leave the red dot” and “the cell phone is only turned off when you remove the battery , and that’s why you can’t take it off anymore”.

