Lock: “FPÖ TV” cannot upload videos to YouTube

The FPÖ complains about a partial block on the video platform YouTube and locates censorship in it. Party leader Kickl refers to alternative channels such as Facebook and tikTok.

For days there have been no new videos on the “FPÖ-TV” channel with more than 194,000 subscribers, FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl reported on Saturday. The reason for this is a temporary block by YouTube, which no longer makes it possible to upload new videos.

“We probably became too uncomfortable for the powerful, the elites and the system because we put our fingers in the wounds with our videos and reach hundreds of thousands of people month after month,” Kickl interpreted YouTube’s measure and at the same time referred to other channels which one is represented, such as Facebook and TikTok.

(WHAT)