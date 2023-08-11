Lockheed Martin plans new laser weapon

Image source: Lockheed Martin

Laser weapons, usually only seen in science fiction movies, are now being developed by Lockheed Martin for the real world.

In August 2022, the Lockheed Martin group tested its new type of laser weapon on a cruise missile. The impressive laser shot down the test object within a few seconds. The Laser had a power of 300 kilowatts and was made available to the US Army in September 2022. The development of the laser was commissioned by the US Department of Defense in 2019. The laser can be used in all areas, whether on the ground, at sea or in the air. The laser weapon is to be used to defend the United States and its allies.

The group also published a video of the test on YouTube:

A new laser weapon version is coming

Lockheed Martin is now working on an upgrade of the laser weapon. The new Laser is said to have a power of 500 kilowatts and be superior to its predecessor in every respect. The goal is better performance, better quality and efficiency of the jet, as well as a reduction in size and weight.

Lasers are the future! In our series of pictures we show you what has already become reality from science fiction worlds:

What is Lockheed Martin?

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a Defense and technology group from the USA, specializing in military aerospace. Various types of military aircraft are built in the group, including fighters, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters and transport aircraft. Lockheed Martin also designed parts of the ISS. The company has been a permanent partner of the German Armed Forces and the German aviation and defense industry for over 50 years. New weapons are always being planned and implemented, for example various types of rockets and now also laser weapons. Lockheed Martin is currently focusing on optimizing laser weapons.