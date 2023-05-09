Logback: IT security gap with high risk! Warning gets update

An update to the IT security warning of a known vulnerability has been released for Logback. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 9th, 2023 to a security gap for logback that became known on December 17th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux, Hitachi Ops Center and Open Source Logback are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2097-1 (Status: 08.05.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security note for logback – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Logback Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Logback is the successor to the popular log4j project and provides a Java logging API.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Logback to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-42550.

Systems affected by the logback vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Hitachi Ops Center (cpe:/a:hitachi:ops_center)

Open Source Logback < 1.3.0-alpha11 (cpe:/a:logback:logback)

Open Source Logback < 1.2.9 (cpe:/a:logback:logback)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2097-1 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014769.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:5498 vom 2022-07-05 (06.07.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:5498

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:1110 vom 2022-03-29 (30.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:1110

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:1108 vom 2022-03-29 (30.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:1108

Hitachi Vulnerability Information HITACHI-SEC-2022-107 vom 2022-03-04 (04.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.hitachi.co.jp/Prod/comp/soft1/global/security/info/vuls/hitachi-sec-2022-107/index.html

Jira log back from 2021-12-16 (17.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://jira.qos.ch/browse/LOGBACK-1591

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2033560 from 2021-12-16 (17.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2033560

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for logback. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

12/17/2021 – Initial version

03/04/2022 – Added new updates from HITACHI

03/30/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

07/06/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/09/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

