Generally speaking, new products are launched by their own company first, but there are exceptions. In a new Logitech ad recently, a white Xbox Series X, which has yet to debut, appeared.



In Logitech’s promotion of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, there are many game consoles and peripheral products supported by the headset in the background, all of which are white (and a pink) design. Next to the PS5, it turns out to be a white Xbox. Series X.

The Xbox Series X itself has always only had a black version, while the Xbox Series S is a white design, so this time the white Xbox Series X is a bit inexplicable. Microsoft later said that they had no plans to launch a white Xbox Series X, and Logitech also It means that they actually added white stickers to the Xbox Series X to match the screen.

Source: The Verge

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=